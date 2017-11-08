« RAND study finds introducing autonomous vehicles sooner could save hundreds of thousands of lives | Main | Ford and Zotye forming JV in China for EVs; Ford’s third JV in the country »

Print this post

Groupe Renault’s autonomous control system can match professional test drivers in obstacle avoidance

8 November 2017

Groupe Renault announced that its Renault Open Innovation Lab – Silicon Valley has developed an autonomous control system that handles challenging driving scenarios and, as an industry first, has obstacle avoidance capability as good as professional test drivers.

The Renault Open Innovation Lab is part of the Labs network within the Alliance and is focused on improving safety and advancing autonomous driving technology. The new technological advancement complements Renault’s existing achievements in driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and vehicle safety and is an important next step in using autonomous driving to improve vehicle safety.

Groupe Renault said that this development will support its goal of becoming one of the first brands to offer widely available “Mind off” technology on mainstream vehicles and deploy fleets of robo-vehicles.

The basis for this work comes from research published by Stanford University's Dynamic Design Lab (led by Professor Chris Gerdes, former Chief Innovation Officer of the US. Department of Transportation) with which Renault Open Innovation Lab has been collaborating.