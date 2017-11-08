« Lamborghini presents electric super sports car design concept, developed in collaboration with MIT labs | Main

First driving behavior-based telematics automobile insurance developed for Toyota connected cars in Japan

8 November 2017

Toyota Motor Corporation and the MS&AD Insurance Group’s Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd. have jointly developed Japan’s first driving behavior-based telematics automobile insurance. The plan is available to owners of certain units of Toyota connected cars, and uses driving data gathered via telematics technologies to adjust insurance premiums based on the level of safe driving every month.

Total insurance premiums comprise a combination of basic insurance premiums and usage-based insurance. Under this new plan, up to 80% of usage-based insurance premiums can be discounted (the discount rate for the entire premium depends on the annual mileage). In addition to driving behavior discounts, various services are to be provided under the concepts of “enjoyment,” “benefits,” and “safeguards.” The service is scheduled to go on sale on 15 January 2018, while insurance liability is scheduled to commence in April 2018.

Both Toyota and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance intend to contribute to the realization of a safe and secure traffic environment for society through the development and provision of telematics automobile insurance that utilizes connected cars and automobile big data.

Background. The advance of telematics technologies has led to major changes in the automobile industry, such as the creation of a variety of new products and services that utilize automobile driving data.

Overseas, particularly in Europe and the US, there has been an increase in the number of automobile insurance policies that utilize telematics technologies to provide discounted insurance premiums based on levels of safe driving. In Japan, too, the government is advocating the use of automobile insurance that leverages telematics technologies as a means of reducing the number of accidents. Consequently, automakers and IT companies are engaged in lively competition for technological development.

Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance is a pioneer of telematics automobile insurance in Japan. In 2004, the company launched a distance-based automobile insurance that utilized Toyota’s telematics technologies. In March 2015, it purchased Box Innovation Group Limited (BIG), a major UK telematics insurance company, and has taken advantage of its newly acquired knowhow to research and develop the latest telematics automobile insurance and services.

Toyota has declared the three pillars of its connected strategy to be: connecting all cars; the creation of new value and business revolution; and the creation of new mobility services.

Through the development of connected cars, which are equipped with data communication modules (DCM) required for transmitting data, Toyota provides connected services that utilize big data. This has enabled the company to engage in the creation of new value for a mobility society and, at the same time, to aim to realize the ultimate goal of eliminating traffic fatalities and injuries.

To this end, Toyota has promoted the development of advanced safety technologies such as Toyota Safety Sense and ICS, increased the number of models equipped with these technologies and, together with Toyota dealers, commenced Support Toyota programs―educational traffic safety activities aimed at enhancing customer safety and peace of mind.

The telematics automobile insurance developed jointly by Toyota and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance utilizes a variety of driving data gathered from Toyota’s connected cars.

Overview of new products and services. The new insurance plan was jointly developed by Toyota and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance with the aim of realizing a safe and secure traffic environment for society, and of providing their customers with a fulfilling car life based on enjoyment, benefits, and safeguards. The insurance plan forms part of the appeal of Toyota’s connected cars.

The product is called either the Toyota “Tsunagaru” (Connected) Car Insurance Plan (eligible: Toyota dealers), or G-Link automobile insurance (eligible: Lexus dealers). Eligible vehicles are Toyota connected cars (including Lexus vehicles) from which Toyota can gather self-determined driving data.

On the Toyota side, the line-up will gradually be expanded, beginning with the Crown, which is scheduled for launch in summer 2018. All new Lexus models sold from January 2018 onwards are eligible (excluding the HS and LC; certain existing models are also eligible).

Toyota’s connected cars automatically transmit a variety of car-related data via a DCM to the Toyota Smart Center. Utilizing this vehicle driving data, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance will provide the service that is unique to Toyota vehicles.





Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance will provide each customer with a safe driving diagnosis service in a timely manner in order to encourage safe driving and prevent traffic accidents from occurring.

After each drive, the driver’s speed, acceleration, and braking are evaluated on a five-point scale. A combined safe driving score out of 100 is also provided. A drive report map enables drivers to verify both the route taken and locations where dangerous driving was detected and provides simple tips on each aspect of the user’s driving.

This feature enables drivers to review their drives immediately after they have finished and is intended to encourage safe driving.

Vehicle information alerts will provide information on the operational state of active safety devices, tire pressure, electronic key charge status, among other items. The feature not only supports safe driving, but also helps keep the car in a safe and secure state.

A monthly report provides a detailed evaluation that enables drivers to review their monthly driving results. Insurance premium discounts are determined based on the driver’s safe driving score.