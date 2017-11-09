« GTT to design cryogenic LNG tanks for CMA CGM giant container ship newbuilds; Mark III system | Main | UPS launches delivery eBike in Pittsburgh »

Bioindustrial Innovation Canada supporting AChT green methanol project

9 November 2017

Bioindustrial Innovation Canada (BIC) has commenced a COMM SCI project with Advanced Chemical Technologies Inc. (AChT), Waterloo, Ontario, that will see AChT complete technical and economic feasibility studies to address commercial barriers to construct a green methanol commercial scale demonstration facility in Sarnia by late 2020.

AChT is in the formative stages of developing its green methanol commercial demonstration plant to be located at TransAlta’s Bluewater Energy Park in Sarnia, Ontario. AChT’s proprietary process and plant design will utilize industrial CO 2 . This process allows AChT to be an enabling partner with industrial emitters to utilize their CO 2 emissions.

AChT’s process utilizes commercially proven technologies in its plant design; AChT is working with internationally recognized technology providers and EPC development partner, SNC-Lavalin, to design the demonstration plant.