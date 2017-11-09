« KLM and Costa Rica partner on aviation biofuels | Main | Australia’s CSIRO creates Future Science Platform focused on hydrogen energy systems »

BMW to showcase 5 electric vehicles at LA show; world debut of new vehicle

9 November 2017

The BMW Group will showcase five electric vehicles at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show including the North American premieres of the BMW i Vision Dynamics, MINI Electric Concept, BMW i3s, and a World Premiere vehicle that will be shown during the BMW Group press conference on Wednesday, 29 November. Earlier this month, BMW reported that electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles now account for 5.5% of total BMW Group sales in the US. (Earlier post.)

By 2025, BMW plans to offer25 models with an electrified drive system—of which 12 will be pure-electric.

In addition, the BMW M3 CS—featuring significant new work in lightweighting via carbon fiber—will make its world premiere, and the BMW X7 SAV Concept and the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo will make their North American premieres. The BMW 8 Series Concept and the all-new BMW M5 will also be featured.

The BMW i Vision Dynamics is an all-electric, emission-free four-door Gran Coupe that accelerates from 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds, has a top speed of 120 mph with a range of 373 miles. The BMW i Vision Dynamics demonstrates how the product range and design language of BMW i can be further incorporated into other models.

Fully electric vehicles will run across the BMW Group portfolio and MINI will showcase its take on future personal mobility in the city with the North American premiere of the MINI Electric Concept. Designed for use in urban areas, this MINI Electric Concept vehicle offers a window into how pure-electric day-to-day mobility might look in the years ahead. The concept vehicle brings the iconic design, city-dwelling heritage and customary go-kart feeling of the MINI brand into the electric mobility age. MINI will then present an all-electric series-production model in 2019.

The new BMW i3s is a sportier and more powerful variant of the BMW i3, the best-selling compact battery-electric vehicle in the premium compact segment worldwide since it launched in 2014. The first BMW i3s provides an even sportier interpretation of silent mobility with zero emissions and features a high output 184 hp electric motor that generates peak torque of 199 lb-ft. The BMW i3s accelerates from 0-60 mph in 6.8 seconds and has a top speed of 100 mph.

The BMW i3s uses a lithium-ion high-voltage battery developed by the BMW Group with a cell capacity of 94-ampere hours (Ah). Like the BMW i3, the BMW i3s applies the concept of sustainability throughout the interior and exterior of the vehicle, incorporating recycled plastics, renewable raw materials, natural fibers, and open-pored, unbleached eucalyptus wood in the design. The new BMW i3s will be available in U.S. showrooms in November, 2017. Pricing will be announced closer to market launch.

The first BMW M3 CS will make its world debut in Los Angeles. The special-edition model delivers a fine blend of high performance and complete everyday practicality. The extensive use of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic has kept the BMW M3 CS extremely light, around 110 pounds less than a standard M3. The M TwinPower Turbo technology 6-cylinder inline engine yields 453 hp generating a peak torque of 443 lb-ft. The BMW M3 CS accelerates from 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 174 mph. The BMW M3 CS is available to order in the U.S. starting in May 2018. Pricing will be announced closer to market launch.

Following BMW Group’s sustainability strategy and parallel to BMW i in the automobile sector, BMW Motorrad presents the BMW C-Evolution Scooter. The electrically powered maxi-scooter efficiently combines sustainability, dynamics, control and agility. The powerful, completely electric engine guarantees immediate torque and a riding range of up to 99 miles. The C-Evolution scooter has a top speed of 80 mph and travels from 0 to 31 mph in a mere 2.8 seconds. The BMW C-Evolution Scooter will be available in California showrooms in Spring 2018 with an MSRP of $13,750.