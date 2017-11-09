« BMW to showcase 5 electric vehicles at LA show; world debut of new vehicle | Main

Australia’s CSIRO creates Future Science Platform focused on hydrogen energy systems

9 November 2017

Australia’s federal government agency for scientific research CSIRO is creating a Future Science Platform (FSP) focused on hydrogen energy systems. The creation of a Hydrogen FSP will support the development of technologies that allow Australia to export its solar energy, as well as providing low emissions energy solutions for Australians.

The opportunity for Australia is clear—we have access to vast energy resources through sun, wind, biomass, natural gas and coal, all of which can be used to produce hydrogen, allowing us to potentially become a leading exporter of low emission renewable energy.