« BMW to showcase 5 electric vehicles at LA show; world debut of new vehicle | Main
Australia’s CSIRO creates Future Science Platform focused on hydrogen energy systems
9 November 2017
Australia’s federal government agency for scientific research CSIRO is creating a Future Science Platform (FSP) focused on hydrogen energy systems. The creation of a Hydrogen FSP will support the development of technologies that allow Australia to export its solar energy, as well as providing low emissions energy solutions for Australians.
The opportunity for Australia is clear—we have access to vast energy resources through sun, wind, biomass, natural gas and coal, all of which can be used to produce hydrogen, allowing us to potentially become a leading exporter of low emission renewable energy.
This is not only important to ensuring Australia has a diverse mix of energy sources, but positions us to have a competitive edge in the global energy market, fueling industries from transport, to manufacturing and agriculture.—CSIRO Energy Director Karl Rodrigues
November 9, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments