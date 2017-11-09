« UPS launches delivery eBike in Pittsburgh | Main | BMW to showcase 5 electric vehicles at LA show; world debut of new vehicle »

KLM and Costa Rica partner on aviation biofuels

9 November 2017

The Costa Rican government and KLM will research the possibilities of flying from San José, the capital of Costa Rica, using bio-based jet fuel. On 31 October, KLM and the Costa Rican government signed a letter of intent to ratify the cooperation, marking the first such agreement of this kind between an airline and a country

In the months to come, KLM will share its knowledge and expertise with the Costa Rican government in close cooperation with its partner SkyNRG. In 2009, KLM operated its first flight using biofuel, with observers on board. In 2010, KLM became the world’s first airline to operate a commercial flight using sustainable biofuel. KLM has since operated more than a thousand flights using bio-based jet fuel to such places as Paris, Rio de Janeiro and from New York, and Oslo.

KLM founded SkyNRG and initiated the KLM Corporate BioFuel Program to stimulate the demand for sustainable biofuel. With the help of this cooperative effort, KLM has been operating all of its flights from Los Angeles partially with sustainable biofuel since 2012. KLM is the only European airline operating intercontinental flights using biofuel.

By using sustainable biofuel, KLM can reduce its CO2 emissions by as much as 80% compared to fossil fuels. The market for sustainable biofuel, however, is far from mature, so the price is still three times higher than that of fossil fuel. KLM only purchases biofuels made from raw materials that have no negative environmental impact on biodiversity or food production. KLM is currently using sustainable biofuel made from used cooking oil (UCO).