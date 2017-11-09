« EC proposes 30% CO2 reduction from 2021 to 2030 for light-duty vehicles | Main | GTT to design cryogenic LNG tanks for CMA CGM giant container ship newbuilds; Mark III system »

Print this post

SporTran and Proterra deploy Louisiana’s first battery-electric buses in Shreveport

9 November 2017

SporTran, a paratransit and fixed route transit services provider, with service to Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana, has deployed the state’s first fleet of battery-electric buses in Shreveport. The five Proterra 40' Catalyst E2 buses will go into service this month, and serve Louisiana’s third-largest city.

In 2016, SporTran won the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Low or No-Emission Vehicle Deployment Grant, which funded the five electric buses, three depot chargers and an on-route fast charger. By replacing its diesel buses, SporTran estimates that the new Proterra Catalyst buses will save more than $2.2 million on maintenance and fuel, over the lifetime of the five vehicles. As a result, SporTran will re-invest the savings into Shreveport’s transportation system with the goal of improving bus routes, technology and rider experience.

Designed for efficiency and manufactured for durability, Proterra’s 40' Catalyst E2 series gets 22 MPGe, while conventional diesel buses average 3.86 MPG. And unlike the industry’s widely-used steel bus frames, Proterra’s lightweight carbon-fiber reinforced composite bus body maximizes vehicle life, while minimizing repairs and maintenance. These buses will utilize Combined Charge Standard (CCS) plug-in DC Fast Chargers, enabling multiple types and brands of EV cars, trucks and buses to potentially share the same charging equipment and lower infrastructure costs for all electric vehicles. Over the 12-year lifetime of the five Proterra zero-emission buses, SporTran will avoid more than 18 million pounds of greenhouse gas emissions.