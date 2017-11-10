« Five additional hydrogen stations proposed for California | Main | Ford pilots Ekso exoskeleton technology to help lessen chance of worker fatigue, injury »

Print this post

Sumitomo Electric and DOCOMO testing 5G real-time traffic monitoring

10 November 2017

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. and NTT DOCOMO, INC. have been jointly testing the real-time collection and delivery of traffic information using high-definition sensors connected via a fifth-generation (5G) mobile communications system for advanced driving support.

The system networks sensors that have been mounted on vehicles and installed along roadsides or in buildings to collect traffic information that is analyzed in real time and then fed back to drivers and pedestrians. The results of the test will be presented at an event, Mietekita Chotto Saki no Mirai (A Peek into the Near Future), which will be held at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (Miraikan) from 9-11 November.

This test is being conducted at a course within the Yokohama Works of Sumitomo Electric. Sensors have been installed along the course and in vehicles. The vehicles are also equipped with DOCOMO 5G terminals that communicate with DOCOMO 5G base stations at the course.

5G’s ultra-high data rate, ultra-high data capacity and ultra-low latency enables the system to collect and analyze high-definition data on traveling vehicles and their surrounding environments, such as pedestrians and road conditions. The data is collected with high-definition cameras, LiDAR sensors that use laser light to measure the distances and positions of targets and millimeter-wave sensors that use radio waves to measure distances and positions.





The test is enabling Sumitomo Electric and DOCOMO to study how to ensure that traffic data is instantaneous and visible and how to make systems as user-friendly as possible to provide vehicles and pedestrians with safe, practical assistance.

Sumitomo Electric is researching and developing sensors and other equipment for the collection of traffic data from vehicles and pedestrians as well as for vehicle-vehicle and vehicle-network communications.

DOCOMO is researching and developing technologies to connect vehicles and everything via advanced wireless systems, including existing LTE and coming 5G technologies. DOCOMO’s envisioned 5G communications system will enable high-performance sensors to collect, analyze and provide detailed traffic information in real time to drivers anytime, anywhere.

Going forward, Sumitomo Electric and DOCOMO will continue to develop their advanced driving-assistance system based on 5G mobile communication for increased driving safety.