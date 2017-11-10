« E3 releases new spark plugs for CNG, LNG engines | Main | Sumitomo Electric and DOCOMO testing 5G real-time traffic monitoring »

Five additional hydrogen stations proposed for California

10 November 2017

The California Energy Commission has issued a “Revised Notice of Proposed Awards” that recommends five additional hydrogen fueling stations previously recommended for funding by Energy Commission staff. The newly awarded stations are:

Beverly Hills (FirstElement Fuel)

Studio City (FirstElement Fuel)

San Jose (Shell)

Redwood City (FirstElement Fuel)

Mission Hills (FirstElement Fuel)

The Energy Commission’s commissioners must approve the awards at an upcoming meeting before they are considered “awarded.” With this addition, California has a total of 66 retail hydrogen stations open, in development, and proposed.