Five additional hydrogen stations proposed for California

10 November 2017

The California Energy Commission has issued a “Revised Notice of Proposed Awards” that recommends five additional hydrogen fueling stations previously recommended for funding by Energy Commission staff. The newly awarded stations are:

  • Beverly Hills (FirstElement Fuel)
  • Studio City (FirstElement Fuel)
  • San Jose (Shell)
  • Redwood City (FirstElement Fuel)
  • Mission Hills (FirstElement Fuel)

The Energy Commission’s commissioners must approve the awards at an upcoming meeting before they are considered “awarded.” With this addition, California has a total of 66 retail hydrogen stations open, in development, and proposed.

