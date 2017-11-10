« Braskem, Haldor Topsoe to partner to produce MEG from sugar | Main | UMTRI: average US new vehicle fuel economy drops in October »

Battery-electric Mercedes-Benz Citaro city bus to debut in 2018 at IAA

10 November 2017

Mercedes-Benz will introduce its all-electric Citaro city bus (earlier post) in September 2018 at the IAA Commercial Vehicles show in Hanover.

The all-electric Citaro will feature a modular design for the Li-ion battery pack, enabling individually customized solutions for a wide range of applications and requirements in city traffic. The vehicle is driven by electric wheel hub motors at the rear axle, a system already proven over recent years in the Citaro G BlueTec Hybrid.





One of the particular features of the electric Citaro will be the thermal management of the bus’ drive and climate control systems. This thermal management reduces energy consumption significantly, thereby extending the range of the bus without changing the size of battery.

The Citaro with all-electric drive is currently being put through the same comprehensive cycle of trials and testing to which every other bus built by Mercedes-Benz is subjected. Prototypes have, for example, already successfully undergone initial winter testing in icy temperatures at the Arctic circle as well as summer testing in the heat of Spain’s Sierra Nevada.

The plan is that Mercedes-Benz will start production of a fully viable series-production electric urban bus in the autumn of next year. The bus is so well-proven that the brand is already tendering for contracts.