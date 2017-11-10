« UPS, NYSERDA project to convert UPS diesel delivery trucks to electric; UES 225 kW switched reluctance motor | Main | Five additional hydrogen stations proposed for California »

Print this post

E3 releases new spark plugs for CNG, LNG engines

10 November 2017

High-performance spark plug manufacturer E3 Spark Plugs has introduced a new natural gas spark plug that provides greater durability and ignition capacity for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) powered vehicles. The E3 Natural Gas Spark Plug is a modification of plugs developed for race applications where heat and extreme use can affect durability and ignition capacity.

Low emission natural gas vehicles require a much higher ignition point. The ignition point for CNG and LNG is almost double that of traditional gas-powered vehicles. To achieve low NO x and carbon emissions the plug must be able to achieve robust ignition while also withstanding extreme heat.

E3’s experience and years of R&D for race applications led to the development of the E3 natural gas spark plug that 1) delivers higher spark voltage, and 2) protects and insulates with a superior ceramic insulator and Iridium metal for long-lasting durability.

E3’s natural gas spark plugs are supported by E3 with a line of natural gas ignition products including: plug-on coils, coil packs and oxygen sensors. E3 Ignition Products natural gas engine spark plugs, ignition coils and oxygen sensors meet or exceed Cummins natural gas engine OEM specifications.

The ignition products are designed to be a competitively priced alternative to Cummins spark plugs, ignition coils and oxygen sensors and do not violate the Cummins OEM warranty. The E3 natural gas ignition products warranty also exceeds the Cummins 90 day warranty.

E3’s natural gas spark plug warranty for the Cummins ISX12 G engine is 1,000 hours and for the Cummins ISL G engine, it is 1,200 hours. The E3 warranty on its line of ignition coils and oxygen sensors is six months.