« Alstom to build 14 Coradia iLint fuel-cell trains for LNVG | Main | Carnival Cruise Line signs agreement with Shell to fuel North America’s first LNG-powered cruise ships »
New switched reluctance machine module available in Motor-CAD
10 November 2017
A new Switched Reluctance Machine (SRM) electromagnetic module is now available in Motor Design Limited’s Motor-CAD, enabling the design and analysis of electronically commutated reluctance motors and generators. A magnet-less topology with great fault tolerant operation capability, switched reluctance machines can often meet requirements for aerospace and automotive applications. (Earlier post.)
Using machine characteristics generated by Motor-CAD’s FEA electromagnetic solver and a parameterized controller model, output data such as current and torque waveforms are produced quickly and easily, allowing fast design optimization.
Motor-CAD EMag modules are now available for the following motor types:
- Brushless Permanent Magnet motors (BPM)
- Induction motors (IM)
- Switched Reluctance motors (SRM)
- Synchronous Reluctance motors (SYNCREL)
- Synchronous machines (SYNC)
Motor Design Ltd (MDL) is a leader in developing advanced software and tools for electric machine design; the company has been developing electric motor design software since 1998.
November 10, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments