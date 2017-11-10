« Alstom to build 14 Coradia iLint fuel-cell trains for LNVG | Main | Carnival Cruise Line signs agreement with Shell to fuel North America’s first LNG-powered cruise ships »

New switched reluctance machine module available in Motor-CAD

10 November 2017

A new Switched Reluctance Machine (SRM) electromagnetic module is now available in Motor Design Limited’s Motor-CAD, enabling the design and analysis of electronically commutated reluctance motors and generators. A magnet-less topology with great fault tolerant operation capability, switched reluctance machines can often meet requirements for aerospace and automotive applications. (Earlier post.)

Using machine characteristics generated by Motor-CAD’s FEA electromagnetic solver and a parameterized controller model, output data such as current and torque waveforms are produced quickly and easily, allowing fast design optimization.





Motor-CAD EMag modules are now available for the following motor types:

Brushless Permanent Magnet motors (BPM)

Induction motors (IM)

Switched Reluctance motors (SRM)

Synchronous Reluctance motors (SYNCREL)

Synchronous machines (SYNC)

Motor Design Ltd (MDL) is a leader in developing advanced software and tools for electric machine design; the company has been developing electric motor design software since 1998.