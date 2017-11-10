« Rolls-Royce signs collaboration agreement with Jordan for small modular reactor technology | Main | Braskem, Haldor Topsoe to partner to produce MEG from sugar »
Nikola Motor names Bosch and PowerCell AB as key suppliers for fuel-cell Class-8 truck; field testing in Fall 2018
10 November 2017
Nikola Motor Company has named Bosch and PowerCell AB as key suppliers for the Nikola class 8 hydrogen-fuel-cell electric truck, unveiled as a prototype in December 2016. In September, Nikola had said that it was working with Bosch on the development of the vehicle’s powertrain. (Earlier post.)
PowerCell Sweden AB will be the primary supplier of fuel cell stacks for Nikola’s pre-production testing vehicles. The PowerCell S3 (100 kW) is a fuel cell stack with best-in-class power density and is primarily designed for automotive application. The full Nikola fuel cell system is anticipated to output more than 300 kW continuously. The truck’s powertrain will deliver more than 1,000 hp (746 kW) and 2,000 lb-ft (2,712 N·m) of torque.
The PowerCell S3 was developed in an EU-funded project, Auto-stack Core, in collaboration with sub-suppliers, institutes and the end users VW and BMW.
The fuel cell system will recharge the 320 kWh battery pack, which in turn will power the drive motors. The hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered day-cab is slated to have a range of 800 to 1,200 miles, with a 15-minute refill time.
|
|The PowerCell S3. Click to enlarge.
It has been designed to handle the entire lease period of one million miles per truck. Nikola says that its fuel cell—one of the most important pieces to the Nikola drivetrain—is one of the most power-dense and advanced units yet built.
Our relationship with Bosch also gives us access to their experienced engineering team which is one of the largest and most respected in the world. This relationship will be helpful in bringing our products to market as quickly and safely as possible. Design of reliable systems for commercial vehicles takes decades of experience and Bosch brings that to our relationship.—Nikola Motor CEO Trevor Milton
If all goes well during road testing, the PowerCell system will be integrated into the production lineup. Nikola plans to announce a secondary stack supplier in 2018 that will act as a backup and overflow for any testing issues or production bottlenecks.
The fully operational, pre-production Nikola Two day-cab will begin testing in Fall of 2018. Following its release, the Nikola Two will undergo a 12-month testing period in extreme climates. This testing period will give the company valuable data in preparation for full production in 2021.
The first 5,000 trucks will be built at Fitzgerald Gliders in Tennessee while Nikola builds its own manufacturing facility. The location of the Nikola manufacturing facility will be named in early 2018.
November 10, 2017 in Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen | Permalink | Comments (5)
Will this be the first Class 8 FC heavy long range truck?
The same technology could be used for long range buses and high speed passenger trains?
Posted by: HarveyD | November 10, 2017 at 08:21 AM
Interesting to see if Nikola Motors also partners with Hyon AS (at Hyon.No) or Nel Hydrogen for Electrolysers and H2 Stations that would complete all the components necessary for the Nikola One truck system. Nikola Energy already has experience as a Solar Panel installer, so maybe they can pull this off.
Two interesting articles: Bjørn Simonsen, VP Market Development & Public Relations Nel Hydrogen comments (https://www.pv-magazine.com/2017/08/30/future-pv-the-feasibility-of-solar-powered-hydrogen-production/) talks about need for PV generated H2 costs needs to be below below $0.05/kWh and Apple just signed a deal this week to power to its Sparks, Nevada data center at 3.099¢/kWh (https://9to5mac.com/2017/11/09/apple-solar-data-center-pricing/).
Posted by: gryf | November 10, 2017 at 09:39 AM
Gentlemen, please, take a look at that https://energy.gov/sites/prod/files/2014/02/f8/fctt_roadmap_june2013.pdf especially at durability of fuel cells. They cannot reach 5000h (equivalent of 150000 miles) target. Never mind 30K-50K hours target for trucks (equivalent of 1M miles). The energy source is the problem too but again the cyclobility of fuel cells is, say, bad. If one turns them on and keeps them on - they can last way longer but otherwise ... People are working to improve it but the progress is very slow. Besides this, low temperature fuel cells suffer from efficiency issues as well.
What I am trying to say is that all these is highly subsidized by ... you - the tax payer.
Posted by: CarCrazy | November 10, 2017 at 11:23 AM
Recent and near future FCs will last for 5000+ hours or 5,000,000+ Km for long range trucks, buses and trains.
Future improved FCs will certainly last 10,000+ hours or 10,000,000+ Km for long range trucks, buses and trains..
With REs price dropping to around $0.03/kWh, improved up to date electrolyzers with produce clean H2 at around $3.00/Kg. FC/H2 trucks, buses and trains will become cheaper to run than current diesel units.
Posted by: HarveyD | November 10, 2017 at 02:04 PM
If I were placing bets, I would prefer to bet on lithium sulfur batteries before I would bet on fuel cells. Maybe I am wrong but hydrogen just has too many problems.
Posted by: sd | November 10, 2017 at 03:43 PM
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
Posted by: |
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.