Greenway Innovative Energy begins construction of commercial G-Reformer for syngas production for GTL

12 November 2017

Greenway Innovative Energy (GIE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenway Technologies, Inc., has begun construction of its first commercial synthesis gas generating module, called the G-Reformer, which converts natural gas to synthesis gas. The G-Reformer is a key component of the company’s Fischer-Tropsch (F-T) gas-to-liquids (GTL) technology solution.

According to GIE President Ray Wright, the unit will be the foundational component of the company’s first field production plant and marks a shift from the research and development stage to the commercialization stage for this technology.