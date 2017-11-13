« Scania launches new 13-liter natural gas engine | Main | Embark, Frigidaire, and Ryder partner to pilot Level 2 automated driving technology for Class 8 trucks »

Eight airlines flew with Gevo alcohol-to-jet fuel from O’Hare on Fly Green Day

13 November 2017

Eight commercial airlines used Gevo’s alcohol-to-jet fuel (ATJ) derived from renewable isobutanol for Fly Green Day, sponsored last week by the O’Hare Fuel Committee, at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. This event is the first time renewable jet fuel has been supplied at Chicago O’Hare using the existing airport fueling infrastructure, such as pipelines, terminals and tankage.

To date, airlines and airports have generally relied on alternative means of supplying renewable jet fuel to the wing, usually trucking jet fuel on site for blending and fueling. For Fly Green Day, Air BP blended Gevo’s ATJ with regular fossil-based Jet A fuel, certified its quality and then supplied its customers through the airport’s main fuel hydrant system.

Commercial airlines participating in the event were: