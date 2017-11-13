« Embark, Frigidaire, and Ryder partner to pilot Level 2 automated driving technology for Class 8 trucks | Main | UCLA orders all-electric shuttle bus powered by Motiv Power Systems »

XStream Trucking introduces active-aero device to eliminate tractor-trailer turning gap and boost fuel efficiency

13 November 2017

XStream Trucking launched TruckWings, an active-aero device that automatically deploys at highway speeds to deliver streamlined aerodynamics, fuel savings, and lower carbon emissions. Half a dozen carriers, including two of the US’ largest fleets, are currently in private pilots with TruckWings.





There have been significant investments made in improving truck aerodynamics in other areas. TruckWings is the first device which completely solves the turbulence problem created by the open area between the tractor and trailer that contributes significantly to a truck’s overall aerodynamic drag. Since two-thirds of a truck’s fuel bill is spent overcoming that drag, there is a huge savings to be had by reducing it. —Daniel Burrows, XStream Trucking’s founder and CEO

The gap between the tractor and the trailer is needed for low-speed maneuverability. TruckWings’ patented design, developed through years of wind tunnel, track and road testing, is devised to work at highway speeds, automatically deploying large panels to cover the sides and top of the tractor-trailer gap. The panels, made of high-impact, glass-reinforced composites, create a continuous connection between the truck and trailer that allows the air to flow smoothly over the entire length of the truck. When the truck slows down, the panels retract without driver intervention, providing the necessary clearance for turns at any angle.





The exciting thing about TruckWings is that it is the first solution to automatically and completely enclose the sides and top of the tractor trailer gap. This gap area presents as much as a 5% opportunity with little to no other solutions available for truckers today. We performed their first independent on-road fuel economy test in 2016 and XStream has always taken a very customer-led, data driven product development approach. —Mike Roeth, Executive Director of the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE)

The company is offering several options for truck and fleet owners interested in adding TruckWings to their tractors, including a shared-savings model and outright purchasing.

To help independent truckers and large fleet owners calculate their potential savings, XStream offers a calculator on its website that can estimate savings for fleets of any size.