« Hydrogen Council study: hydrogen could contribute to 20% of CO2 emissions reduction targets by 2050 | Main | PEM fuel cell X-ray CT study details effects of temperature and moisture on performance »

Print this post

Abengoa to begin building municipal solid waste to fuels plant for Fulcrum

14 November 2017

Abengoa has received Notice to Proceed on Fulcrum BioEnergy’s plant that will produce biofuels from Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) in the United States with gasification technology.

Abengoa will be responsible for the engineering, design, construction and commissioning of the project. The plant will be located in the State of Nevada and will have the capacity to produce 10 million gallons of biofuels per year, to be used in the aviation sector.

This also affords Abengoa an opportunity to strengthen its position in a market where aviation fuel demand continues to grow, and which also sees renewable alternatives taking on a more important role. This initiative provides a sustainable alternative for the large amount of MSW that is produced in the area each year, and which otherwise would be disposed of at a landfill site.

Abengoa has spent more than a year working on the preliminary engineering and procurement works in order to minimize possible risks during construction. The engineering, procurement and construction works are expected to begin immediately and are expected to take more than two years.