Ballard and Siemens sign $9M multi-year development agreement for fuel cell system to power Mireo light rail train; deployment in 2021

14 November 2017

Ballard Power Systems has signed a Development Agreement with Siemens AG for the development of a hydrogen fuel cell engine to power Siemens’ Mireo light rail train. The Development Agreement has a contemplated value of approximately $9.0 million to Ballard.

Under the terms of the Development Agreement, Ballard will develop a 200 kW fuel cell system for integration into Siemens' new Mireo train platform. Mireo is a modular commuter train platform designed for speeds of up to 160 km/h (100 mph). With its lightweight design, energy-efficient components and intelligent onboard network management, the Mireo will consume up to 25% less energy than trains with similar passenger capacity. Initial deployments of the fuel cell-powered Mireo train are planned for 2021.





Our cooperation with Ballard is a decisive step towards replacing diesel-powered rail vehicles with emissions-free vehicles in the long term interests of sustainable and climate-friendly mobility. We want to be able to offer our customers flexible train solutions for various suburban routes, which vary according to regional conditions and technical possibilities. —Sabrina Soussan, CEO of the Mobility Division at Siemens

Siemens is the largest industrial manufacturing company in Europe, headquartered in Munich, Germany and with offices around the globe. Siemens has more than 350,000 employees worldwide and the Company generated revenue in excess of €79 billion (USD$94 billion) in 2016.