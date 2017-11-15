« GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua to design the LNG tanks of two FSRUs | Main | Newsight Imaging and LeiShen Intelligent partner on new solid-state V-LiDAR for automotive »

Greensboro Transit Authority buying four Proterra electric buses; North Carolina’s first battery-electric public transit bus fleet

15 November 2017

Greensboro Transit Authority (GTA) is going forward with the purchase of four 40-foot Proterra electric buses this fall, setting in motion the potential to expand its zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) fleet over the next four years. This new procurement represents a joint effort by GTA and Proterra to minimize emissions, reduce traffic congestion and accelerate sustainable infrastructure development throughout the Greensboro community.

When the four Proterra buses are put in service, they will replace retiring fossil fuel buses and eliminate annually more than 1.2 million lbs. of greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to the environmental benefits, the new electric buses will also have a positive impact on GTA’s bottom line, since they require less energy to operate and reduced maintenance.

Over their 12-year lifetime, the four Proterra buses will result in maintenance and operations cost savings of more than $1.7 million. Greensboro has a five-year contract with Proterra, and expects to purchase additional buses as it works to replace its full fleet.

Providing the community with the best service possible, and doing so in a way that benefits our residents and the environment, is at the core of GTA. As we move forward with the Mobility Greensboro 2040 plan, cutting back on emissions levels and laying the foundation for sustainable urban ecosystems will be key to the future of our Greensboro transportation system. That’s why we’re more than excited to officially deploy our new electric buses in the coming year. —Adam Fischer, director of the Greensboro Department of Transportation

With an annual total ridership of 6.1 million, GTA provides mass transit services to citizens and visitors throughout the Piedmont Triad, including nine dedicated routes serving higher learning institutions and select destinations throughout Greensboro.