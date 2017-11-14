« Geely acquiring flying car startup Terrafugia | Main | IHS Markit: vehicle miles traveled to increase 65% in key markets by 2040, while vehicle sales slow »

Print this post

True Zero expands its hydrogen station network with $26.6M in grants from the California Energy Commission

14 November 2017

Last week True Zero, the retail brand of hydrogen stations developed, owned, and operated by FirstElement Fuel, was selected by the California Energy Commission to build 12 new hydrogen stations in the Commission’s latest round of grant awards to help build out California’s retail hydrogen network. The Energy Commission will provide a total of $26.6 million to the California-based company, including grants for capital cost share and operation and maintenance support for the 12 new stations.

True Zero was founded in California just over 4 years ago, and—with grant funding from the state of California, and the South Coast and Bay Area AQMDs, as well as private financing from Honda and Toyota—has become the largest hydrogen retailer in the US. In August the company opened it 18th retail hydrogen station in California and is now developing 13 additional stations as part of its California hydrogen network.

With these 12 new stations you’ll see a transition to higher volume technology, enabling True Zero to serve more fuel cell cars with simultaneous fills at each location. This scale effect will provide an even better customer experience, and eventually a more competitive price at the pump so that more customers are encouraged to choose fuel cell electric vehicles over gasoline. Mass adoption of zero emission vehicles is our ultimate goal. —Joel Ewanick, CEO of True Zero