Visteon partners with American Center for Mobility as founding member, driving development of autonomous vehicles; 1st Tier 1 partner

14 November 2017

Visteon Corporation, a leading automotive cockpit electronics supplier, is joining forces with the American Center for Mobility (ACM) in Southeast Michigan to support the development and testing of connected and automated transportation technologies. (Earlier post.) With a $5-million investment, Visteon is the first Tier 1 automotive supplier to join as a Founder-level sponsor of the Center.

Visteon joins other ACM Founders: AT&T, Toyota, Ford and Hyundai, which announced their support of ACM earlier this year.

The American Center for Mobility is a non-profit testing and product development facility at the historic Willow Run site in Ypsilanti, Michigan, dedicated to leading the safe development of automated technologies and vehicles onto America’s roads.

Visteon intends to use the Center to test and validate technology related to its DriveCore artificial intelligence-based autonomous driving platform, which the company will introduce at CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

Focus areas for Visteon’s testing and validation at the Center include:

Autonomous driving algorithms

Vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure technology and functionality, integrated with autonomous driving

Sensor technology

Security protocols

Visteon believes that teaming with ACM will help advance development of its autonomous driving platform, which encompasses three key elements:

Creating fail-safe, centralized domain controller hardware that provides a high degree of scalability in terms of computing power, and offers integration of data from multiple camera, LiDAR and radar sensors.

Unlocking the innovation potential of algorithm developers through an open framework for sensor-based artificial intelligence algorithm development, complemented by a test and simulation environment.

Applying artificial intelligence for object detection, classification, perception and decision-making in autonomous vehicles.

Construction is well underway at the ACM. To date, $108 million needed to fund fully the advanced test bed has been secured, and additional private investment announcements are expected soon.

ACM is a joint initiative with the State of Michigan, founded in partnership with the Michigan Department of Transportation, the Michigan Economic Development Corp., University of Michigan, Business Leaders for Michigan and Ann Arbor SPARK.