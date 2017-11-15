« DRIVEtheARC EV fast charging corridor opens in Nor Cal; 55 new fast chargers at 25 locations | Main | NAIT partnering with Oberon, Mack and Westcan to advance use of DME fuel in long-haul trucks »

Print this post

DiDi Labs opens new campus in Mountain View

15 November 2017

Didi Chuxing, the world’s largest mobile transportation platform, announced the opening of its main US research facility in Mountain View, California to facilitate the growth and expansion of its Bay Area-based team.

Since its official launch in March 2017, DiDi Labs has focused on AI-based security and intelligent driving technologies, with the aim of attracting leading engineering and technology talent to advance DiDi’s vision for the transportation industry in China and around the world.

Dr. Gong Fengmin, Head of DiDi Labs, said in the past eight months, DiDi Labs has brought its headcount close to 100. The new campus will allow DiDi Labs to hire additional engineers and data scientists. In addition to research and development, DiDi Labs serves as a hub for collaboration among industry leaders, policymakers and academia, with plans for more outreach programs to engage and participate in knowledge-sharing and collaborative research projects.

Didi Chuxing offers a full range of mobile tech-based mobility options for more than 450 million users, including Taxi, Premier, Express, Hitch, Luxe, Bus, Minibus, Designated Driving, Car Rental, Enterprise Solutions and Bike-Sharing. In addition to handling more than 25 million daily rides, DiDi leverages its AI capabilities to help cities develop smart transportation solutions. DiDi acquired Uber China in August 2016.