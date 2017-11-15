« Newsight Imaging and LeiShen Intelligent partner on new solid-state V-LiDAR for automotive | Main | DRIVEtheARC EV fast charging corridor opens in Nor Cal; 55 new fast chargers at 25 locations »

Mercedes-Benz R&D North America opens Digital Hub in Seattle; focus on software development and data operations in cloud computing

15 November 2017

Mercedes-Benz Research & Development North America (MBRDNA) is opening a lab in Seattle, the organization’s sixth. Software experts there will focus on Cloud computing to expand and enhance connected car functionality in Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

The new digital hub is planning on expanding to 150 people, and is headed by Mike Dosenbach, who has worked for more than 10 years in Seattle with a broad experience and network to the software industry.

Mercedes-Benz' global network of Research and Development facilities is kept continuously up-to-date, with 25 locations in 11 countries. MBRDNA has been headquartered in Silicon Valley since 1995, with key areas of Autonomous Driving, Advanced Interaction Design, Digital User Experience, Machine Learning, Costumer Research, and the Lab1886 Incubator.

In Redford, Michigan, the focus is on powertrain and eDrive technology as well as in Long Beach, where the E-Mobility Group helps to shape the future of the North American market for hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric vehicles.

The Testing and Regulatory Affairs Division in Ann Arbor and the Advanced Vehicle Design in Carlsbad complete the competence center. Together, all 500 developers, technicians, engineers and designers take on the challenges of creating the next generation of intelligent vehicles.