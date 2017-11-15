« Greensboro Transit Authority buying four Proterra electric buses; North Carolina’s first battery-electric public transit bus fleet | Main | Mercedes-Benz R&D North America opens Digital Hub in Seattle; focus on software development and data operations in cloud computing »

Print this post

Newsight Imaging and LeiShen Intelligent partner on new solid-state V-LiDAR for automotive

15 November 2017

Israel-based Newsight Imaging, a developer of advanced CMOS image sensors for laser LiDAR and spectral analysis, is partnering with China-based LeiShen Intelligent, a global provider of high-performance laser LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) systems to deliver V-LiDAR—a solid-state 3D pulsed-based LiDAR for automotive applications used in ADAS systems and in autonomous vehicles.

The V-LiDAR (Vehicle-LiDAR)—to be based on LeiShen’s advanced 3D LiDAR and on Newsight’s NSI5000 CMOS image sensor using Newsight’s eTOF (Enhanced Time-of-Flight) technology—will become available in the first half of 2018.

Newsight’s patent-pending eTOF (Enhanced Time-of-Flight) bridges the gap between short-distance iTOF and the 200m automotive requirement by extending the dynamic range while retaining high accuracy.

NewSight combines both digital processing and analog units on the same chip. The image sensor chip technology uses backside illumination (BSI) technology which improves pixel sensitivity by reducing metal reflections and an adjusted pixel size capability suited for many applications.

The V-LiDAR is real solid-state (no moving parts, No MEMS), high resolution (VGA and above), with range and accuracy that meet the automotive industry definition, and with the appropriate ISO certifications. Newsight and Leishen have a track record of successful collaboration in the robotics market; LeiShen built a rotating-head LiDAR based on the Newsight NSI3000 line sensor. The V-LiDAR will be offered at a very competitive low cost for high volume orders, the partners said.

The partnering companies have established a special collaboration program for first adopters, OEM or first-tier collaborators, who will gain access to R&D in order to define, review, and contribute to the product definition, influencing the LiDAR’s internals, such as CMOS image sensor, optics, board, software algorithms, and interfaces.

Participants will also receive extensive R&D support for their final system design. The program will also be offered to companies developing advanced support solutions, such as algorithms and image processing.