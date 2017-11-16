« Nikola Motor selects Nel to build 16-station hydrogen refueling network spanning 2,000 miles; first two underway | Main | Federal-Mogul Powertrain acquires Controlled Power Technologies; adds electrification capability; 48V »
Akasol opens €10M, 600 MWh production facility for commercial electric vehicle batteries
16 November 2017
Akasol announced the opening of a new semi-automated production facility for high-performance lithium-ion battery systems for commercial vehicles. The company has invested €10 million (US$11.8 million) into the new commercial plant at Langen, and may double that investment as demand increases.
Akasol has begun serial production at the facility, which, with a capacity of 600 MWh, is now the largest assembly line for commercial vehicle battery systems in Europe. As recently announced, Akasol will supply its lithium-ion system to two leading European bus manufacturers in contracts to build approximately 10,000 buses within the next few years. (Earlier post.) Akasol currently also supplies technology and consulting to leading companies including VDL Bus & Coach, Alexander Dennis, Alstom, Bombardier and Bucher Municipal.
The plant can currently produce high-performance battery systems for up to 3,000 hybrid or electric vehicles or other large commercial vehicles each year. The Langen plant will manufacture the company’s AKAsystem OEM for commercial vehicles, such as buses and trucks.
The company is currently Europe’s only mass manufacturer to offer flexible solutions for battery sizes and chemistry while fulfilling all industry reliability and safety requirements.
<
As more cities across Europe choose zero-emission buses, we’re witnessing the European market for hybrid and electric buses growing by more than 35 percent each year. Cities are increasingly looking for bus leasing solutions to avoid higher investment costs, so finding the right supplier for battery systems is of strategic importance for bus manufacturers. We are the only mass manufacturing company offering flexibility for battery size and cell chemistry, while fulfilling all performance, reliability and security requirements for our clients.—Akasol Managing Director Sven Schulz
November 16, 2017 in Batteries, Europe | Permalink | Comments (1)
Comments
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Excellent news, specially for EU e-bus manufacturers.
More battery manufacturers the better.
Posted by: HarveyD | November 16, 2017 at 09:59 AM