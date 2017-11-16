« Nikola Motor selects Nel to build 16-station hydrogen refueling network spanning 2,000 miles; first two underway | Main | Federal-Mogul Powertrain acquires Controlled Power Technologies; adds electrification capability; 48V »

Akasol opens €10M, 600 MWh production facility for commercial electric vehicle batteries

16 November 2017

Akasol announced the opening of a new semi-automated production facility for high-performance lithium-ion battery systems for commercial vehicles. The company has invested €10 million (US$11.8 million) into the new commercial plant at Langen, and may double that investment as demand increases.

Akasol has begun serial production at the facility, which, with a capacity of 600 MWh, is now the largest assembly line for commercial vehicle battery systems in Europe. As recently announced, Akasol will supply its lithium-ion system to two leading European bus manufacturers in contracts to build approximately 10,000 buses within the next few years. (Earlier post.) Akasol currently also supplies technology and consulting to leading companies including VDL Bus & Coach, Alexander Dennis, Alstom, Bombardier and Bucher Municipal.

The plant can currently produce high-performance battery systems for up to 3,000 hybrid or electric vehicles or other large commercial vehicles each year. The Langen plant will manufacture the company’s AKAsystem OEM for commercial vehicles, such as buses and trucks.

The company is currently Europe’s only mass manufacturer to offer flexible solutions for battery sizes and chemistry while fulfilling all industry reliability and safety requirements.

