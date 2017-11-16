« Toyota’s Collaborative Safety Research Center to study societal acceptance of connected and automated vehicle technologies | Main | Toyota Financial Services partners with Launch Mobility to support rideshare drivers »

BYD delivers first all-electric automated side loader refuse truck to city of Palo Alto

16 November 2017

BYD delivered the first all-electric automated side loader refuse truck to the City of Palo Alto and GreenWaste, the city’s waste hauler service. The BYD electric refuse truck uses its batteries for propulsion, as well as to power the hydraulic system for the body.

The electric refuse truck has 76 miles of range and requires only two to three hours maximum to fully charge. The truck will operate on a variety of service routes in the community from urban to residential neighborhoods including streets with steep inclines.

BYD wants to electrify everything in transportation, and we see great potential for turning over diesel or natural gas refuse truck fleets to zero emission, battery-electric trucks. This battery-electric refuse truck in Palo Alto will save GreenWaste tens of thousands of dollars annually in fuel costs while completely eliminating tailpipe emissions and operating quietly in residential neighborhoods. The benefits of operating this truck will be enjoyed by both the city and its residents and will begin to materialize almost immediately upon going into service. —Andy Swanton, vice president of truck sales for BYD Heavy Industries

GreenWaste and the City of Palo Alto will enjoy savings of more than $16,000 annually due to the truck’s high-efficiency electric motors and controls, as well as less maintenance required for the propulsion systems, fewer fluids to change, less brake wear due to regenerative braking technology, and fewer moving parts overall. GreenWaste will monitor and collect data from the electric refuse truck’s routes to determine if additional electric refuse trucks can be purchased in the future to replace its entire diesel truck fleet.

Due to the stop-and-go nature and designated daily routes of refuse hauler operations, the refuse market represents a prime opportunity for vehicle electrification. Earlier this year, BYD introduced the first class 8 heavy-duty electric refuse truck designed and built by an original equipment manufacturer at the 2017 ACT Expo.