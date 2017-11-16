« Akasol opens €10M, 600 MWh production facility for commercial electric vehicle batteries | Main | PPG partners with SiNode Systems to commercialize high-energy silicon-graphene anodes »

Print this post

Federal-Mogul Powertrain acquires Controlled Power Technologies; adds electrification capability; 48V

16 November 2017

Federal-Mogul Powertrain has completed the acquisition of UK-based Controlled Power Technologies Ltd (CPT). The purchase provides a timely route for Federal-Mogul Powertrain to expand into the development and manufacture of powertrain technologies for electrification and hybridization that complement the company's existing capabilities.

Headquartered in Laindon, Essex and with a further site in Coventry (UK), CPT specializes in the development of 12V and 48V electric motor-generators for start-stop applications, mild hybridization, exhaust-driven electrification technologies, e-boosting for combustion engines, e-compressors for fuel cells and similar products. (Earlier post.)

These provide powertrain manufacturers with fuel economy improvement, drivability, performance enhancement and emissions reduction measures suitable for a wide range of applications including passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial engines.

Financial details of the acquisition have not been released. The new unit will offer its solutions under the name “Federal-Mogul Controlled Power Ltd”.

The acquisition of CPT significantly expands the scope of Federal-Mogul Powertrain's business, providing our customers with an exciting new range of electrification technologies that are ready for integration with their development programs. Stringent emissions targets can only be met through a combination of improved efficiency of combustion engines with measures like reduced internal friction or advanced combustion strategies as well as through further electrification of the powertrain. With the acquisition of CPT, Federal-Mogul Powertrain now has access to leading technologies in each of these areas. —Rainer Jueckstock, Chief Executive Officer, Federal-Mogul Powertrain

Some of the key product families within CPT’s portfolio are:

CPT SpeedStart and CPT SpeedTorq: a highly controllable and thermally managed family of motor-generators for engine and driveline electrification delivering industry-leading drive-cycle and real world driving benefits;

COBRA: liquid-cooled electric superchargers that offer CO 2 and fuel economy improvement up to 15% for medium to heavy-duty applications;

COBRA FC: innovative air supply solutions for fuel cells;

TIGERS: energy recovery systems that recuperates energy from exhaust gasses to generate electricity.