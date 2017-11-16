« Ipsos RDA study finds traditional US dealerships often not prepared for EVs | Main | Toyota’s Collaborative Safety Research Center to study societal acceptance of connected and automated vehicle technologies »

DOE: Cumulative US sales of fuel cell vehicles totaled 2,748 from June 2014 through September 2017

16 November 2017

According to figures gathered by the US Department of Energy (DOE), cumulative US sales of fuel cell vehicles from June 2014 through September 2017 are 2,748 units, spread across three available models. The DOE noted that fuel cell vehicle sales (including leases) are currently only offered in select areas that have hydrogen refueling infrastructure—mainly in California. For this reason, fuel cell vehicle sales do not directly reflect consumer demand, and sales volumes should not be compared to sales volumes of mainstream vehicles that are sold in all 50 states.

