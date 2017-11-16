« Parker Project demonstrates cross-brand V2G in Denmark; more tests of grid services slated | Main | WiTricity and Texas Instruments collaborate on wireless charging solution for EVs »

Print this post

Hyundai Motor America to release 8 new crossovers by 2020; gasoline, diesel, hydrogen and electricity

16 November 2017

Hyundai Motor America said it will introduce to eight new or re-engineered crossover utility vehicles (CUVs) in the United States by the year 2020. Beginning with the US launch of the Kona—Hyundai’s first global B-segment CUV)—in March, this new lineup will encompass models from the A-segment (entry level) size class all the way up to the eight-passenger midsize class.

Hyundai said it will showcase its latest gasoline engine, diesel engine, hydrogen fuel cell (earlier post) and battery electric technologies in these vehicles. Hyundai currently offers gasoline, diesel, hydrogen and battery-electric vehicles—but not a diesel—in the US.





The 2018 Kona for the US will initially feature a 1.6L turbo 4-cylinder engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (7DCT), as well as a 2.0L Atkinson cycle engine coupled with a 6-speed automatic.





The Gamma 1.6T-GDI engine delivers 177PS, a 0-100 km/h time of 7.7 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h (130 mph). The engine delivers maximum torque of 265N·m (195 lb-ft) from 1,500 to 4,500 rpm.

The 2.0-liter MPI Atkinson engine produces 149PS, with a 0-100 km/h time of 10 seconds and a top speed of 194 km/h (121 mph). Paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, the engine delivers maximum torque of 179 N·m (132 lb-ft) at 4500 rpm.

In addition to the 1.6T-GDI engine, customers in Europe can also opt for Hyundai’s downsized 1.0 T-GDI turbocharged three-cylinder engine with six-speed manual transmission. Also available will be a 1.6 diesel engine for select markets.

Hyundai Motor is currently the only car manufacturer to make its own steel to produce its vehicles globally. The lightweight body frame has been developed with 51.8% Advanced High Strength Steel to deliver class-leading levels of passive safety.

Hot stamping methods produce lightweight, super-strong structural elements to maximize the cabin’s central safety zone. The length of structural adhesives used in production extends to 114.5 meters, providing additional torsional rigidity and further reducing weight.

The platform also features an innovative multi-load path structure—an advanced energy dispersion technology that boosts impact tolerance by dispersing crash energy across multiple structures to protect passengers in the event of an accident.