Nikola Motor selects Nel to build 16-station hydrogen refueling network spanning 2,000 miles; first two underway

16 November 2017

Nikola Motor Company, which is developing a Class 8 hydrogen-fuel-cell electric truck (earlier post) has chosen Nel ASA as the sole equipment supplier to build a 16-station hydrogen refueling network that will span 2,000 miles. Nikola has already issued a purchase order for the first two stations; the other 14 will follow immediately after installation.

We have thousands of trucks that have been reserved and need to be delivered. The stations are the first step to completing that process. Nel has delivered over 3,500 hydrogen solutions in over 80 countries since 1927. We are confident they can deliver.Scott Perry, Nikola’s chief operating officer

Nel ASA will provide engineering, electrolysis, and fueling equipment. Nikola will provide the balance of plant, construction, dispensers and other station equipment.

The hydrogen stations will initially produce up to eight tons daily, but can also be expanded up to 32 tons per day.

Each Nikola truck is anticipated to consume around 50-75 kgs per day.

Each Nikola truck will store between two and three megawatt hours (mWh) of energy.

Each station will have around 4,000 kgs of backup storage for redundancy

Each station is anticipated to produce hydrogen at 700 bar (10,000 psi) and 350 bar (5,000 psi)

Nikola will allow all hydrogen vehicles to fill at our stations

Nikola’s objective is to produce hydrogen through zero emission methods whenever possible by using wind, solar and hydro-electricity. Nikola is also exploring partnerships in Europe.