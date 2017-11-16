« BYD delivers first all-electric automated side loader refuse truck to city of Palo Alto | Main | Nikola Motor selects Nel to build 16-station hydrogen refueling network spanning 2,000 miles; first two underway »
Toyota Financial Services partners with Launch Mobility to support rideshare drivers
16 November 2017
Toyota Financial Services (TFS) is partnering with Launch Mobility, a developer of shared mobility solutions, to develop a product that will make previously leased vehicles available for short-term rentals to rideshare drivers.
The companies will be able to draw upon an array of resources across the Toyota organization:
alignment with Toyota Motor Corporation’s global Mobility Services Platform (MSPF), developed and operated by Toyota Connected;
input from Toyota’s dealer network, which is able to offer a vital perspective on vehicle sales and maintenance; and
access to the TFS field teams to market test a new solution.
The companies are developing a pilot with the intent to deploy in select markets by the end of the calendar year.
