Toyota Financial Services partners with Launch Mobility to support rideshare drivers

16 November 2017

Toyota Financial Services (TFS) is partnering with Launch Mobility, a developer of shared mobility solutions, to develop a product that will make previously leased vehicles available for short-term rentals to rideshare drivers.

The companies will be able to draw upon an array of resources across the Toyota organization:

alignment with Toyota Motor Corporation’s global Mobility Services Platform (MSPF), developed and operated by Toyota Connected;

input from Toyota’s dealer network, which is able to offer a vital perspective on vehicle sales and maintenance; and

access to the TFS field teams to market test a new solution.

The companies are developing a pilot with the intent to deploy in select markets by the end of the calendar year.