Toyota’s Collaborative Safety Research Center to study societal acceptance of connected and automated vehicle technologies

16 November 2017

Toyota’s Collaborative Safety Research Center (CSRC) announced five new research projects focused on better understanding how drivers use and respond to advanced vehicle technologies, including automated driver assistance systems. The new projects, undertaken in partnership with five US research institutions, will launch as part of CSRC Next, the Center’s new five-year program designed to support and inform a safe transition to future mobility.

Emerging vehicle technologies, including automated driver assistance systems, offer tremendous promise to help improve road safety, but important questions remain about the most beneficial interaction with drivers, and how drivers can be educated about their safe operation. Four of the five research projects will focus on societal acceptance and generate data-driven insights into the use of these technologies. This data can help support their effective integration, foster safer driving behaviors, and offer potential countermeasures to risky driving behavior.

The five research projects will launch in partnership with George Mason University, Rockville Institute, University of Washington, University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute, and San Francisco State University. Data from each project will be shared across the institutions to help speed research, with the results made public to support the advancement of auto safety industrywide.

The new CSRC Next research projects include:

Organization Description George Mason University A Neuroergonomic Evaluation of Mental Model Development of Future Automated Driving Technologies

This project is aimed at objectively determining (through neuroergonomic methods) how different factors impact mental model development and evolution of advanced safety technologies. Rockville Institute A Naturalistic Driving Evaluation of Mental Model Development of Future Automated Driving Technologies

This project will develop a taxonomy of mental model development of automotive safety technologies by determining in a naturalistic driving setting how users develop and maintain mental models as AV safety technologies are integrated into the vehicle. University of Washington Effectiveness of Short and Long Term Education Methods to Enhance Risk Mitigation and Associated Safety-Related Driving Skills

The aim of the project is to develop analytical models that can capture and identify changes in driver performance that are indicative of risk mitigation behavior and to assess the effectiveness of candidate behavioral countermeasures aimed at curbing future risk. University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute Guidelines for Development of Evidenced-Based Countermeasures for Risky Driving

The overall project objective is to create a set of guidelines that can be used to inform the development of risky driving countermeasures that are evidence-based, guided by theory, and lead to sustained behavioral change. This will be done by identifying the underlying constructs of current, and future, risky driving behaviors, identifying driver attributes that contribute to the performance of these risky behaviors, and finally, ascertaining the behavior change theories that are mostly likely to create lasting change. San Francisco State University Effective Stimuli and Behavior for Driving Safety in Automated Driving

This project provides a proof of concept that appropriate behaviors toward perceived risks can be generated automatically and effortlessly after a short form of training that links stimuli to adaptive behavioral dispositions.

Launched in May 2017, CSRC Next builds upon the insights gained from the CSRC’s first five years to direct $35 million towards safety research into advanced vehicle technologies. CSRC Next also supports ongoing research programs at the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) and Toyota Connected (TC) to help accelerate the development of automated and connected driving technologies and services.

Since its launch in 2011, CSRC has initiated 60 research projects with 26 partner universities, publishing more than 200 papers and presenting at multiple industry conferences. CSRC projects have made meaningful contributions to auto safety industrywide, including research into human factors on vehicle safety and the efficacy of active and passive safety systems, as well as the collection of driving safety data and development of new tools to analyze that data.