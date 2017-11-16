« Hyundai Motor America to release 8 new crossovers by 2020; gasoline, diesel, hydrogen and electricity | Main | Ipsos RDA study finds traditional US dealerships often not prepared for EVs »

WiTricity and Texas Instruments collaborate on wireless charging solution for EVs

16 November 2017

Wireless power transfer company WiTricity has collaborated with Texas Instruments (TI) to use automotive-grade semiconductor components in WiTricity’s DRIVE 11 wireless charging systems and reference designs.

WiTricity’s DRIVE 11 wireless charging system enables drivers to park their electric vehicles (EVs) and be assured of rapid and efficient charging without having to handle charging cables.

WiTricity’s TMN Controller utilizing TI’s C2000TM real-time control microcontroller (MCU) can enable DRIVE 11-based electric vehicles and charging stations to optimize energy transfer between the source and vehicle automatically in a wide range of real-world operating conditions including parking misalignment, differing vehicle ground clearance and varying battery voltage conditions.

WiTricity has announced licensing agreements with Toyota, Delphi, TDK, IHI, Shindengen, Daihen and BRUSA. WiTricity is also collaborating directly with leading carmakers to drive global standards for wireless charging systems. Standards initiatives the company is involved in include the SAE International, International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), STILLE, China Automotive Technology & Research Center (CATARC) China Electricity Council and Chinese Electric Power Research Institute (CEPRI).