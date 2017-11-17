« Transloc partners with California transit agencies to begin deploying next-generation microtransit services | Main | Sumitomo Electric, Univ of Toyama develop magnesium alloy for die casting with superior heat resistance »

New Nissan LEAF makes its China debut

17 November 2017

The new Nissan LEAF makes its China debut at the 15th China (Guangzhou) International Automobile Exhibition. Nissan is also exhibiting the Vmotion 2.0 concept car, providing a glimpse of the future of sedans. Venucia, the local brand of Dongfeng Venucia Motor Co. within Nissan’s joint venture in China, will also bring its all-new Venucia T70 to the show.

ith the strong and steady growth of Nissan’s joint venture companies in China, Nissan China has achieved accumulative growth in the past 10 months, and we are set to increase our annual sales target to 1.5 million vehicles. —Jun Seki, president of Dongfeng Motor

In addition to offering greater range, the new LEAF comes with Nissan’s ProPILOT autonomous driving technology, ProPILOT Park and e-Pedal.

Unveiled earlier this year, the Vmotion 2.0 concept car showcases a future vision for ProPILOT functionality that allows autonomous driving on urban roads for a more flexible driving experience.

The new Venucia T70 comes with a connected system, “AI Voice Assistant.” The system offers the driver assistance with 200 actions, such as making a call or turning on the air conditioning, solely through voice commands. In addition, the navigation system, co-designed by Dongfeng Venucia and Autonavi, provides 24-hour guidance through blind zones.