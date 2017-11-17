« PPG partners with SiNode Systems to commercialize high-energy silicon-graphene anodes | Main

Print this post

Musk unveils Tesla Semi; 500-mile range at highway speed with 80,000 lbs GVW; next-gen Roadster appears

17 November 2017

Emphasizing “BAMF” performance, Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduced the Tesla Semi in an evening event. The sleek electric truck, with a 0.36 coefficient of drag (supported by intelligent flaps that support a range of trailers), will accelerate from 0-60 mph in 5 seconds, charge up a 5% grade at 65 mph, and deliver 500 miles of range, Musk said.

According to Musk, 80% of truck routes are less than 250 miles; the Tesla Semi thus in theory could make a round trip on those routes without charging, he suggested.

Taking a page from Toyota’s presentation book, Tesla ran animations comparing the acceleration of the Tesla Semi vs. a conventional diesel truck. (For the reveal of its Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell prototype, Toyota presented a video of a side by side acceleration demonstration between the actual Portal fuel cell prototype and a diesel. Earlier post.) The diesel made it from 0-60 in 20 seconds, compared to the 5 seconds of the Tesla Semi.



View from the cockpit with its centered driver position.

The Tesla Semi will feature an enhanced autopilot capability as standard, with automatic emergency braking, automatic lane keeping, and forward collision warning.

Tesla guarantees the 4-motor drivetrain (one independent motor on each of the rear four wheels) to last one million miles. Tesla estimates $1.26/mile average cost versus $1.51/mile for a diesel truck.





Musk also emphasized the economic benefits of a 3-truck platoon, which can he said can beat rail in terms of cost.

Musk said that reserving a Tesla Semi requires a $5,000 reservation. Production is projected to begin in 2019. New solar-powered “Megachargers” will be able to add 400 miles of range in 30 minutes of charging.

Tesla also revealed the next-gen Roadster, with eye-watering specs: 0-60 seconds in 1.9 seconds, the quarter mile in 8.9 seconds, 0-100 mph in 4.2 seconds, and a 200 kWh battery pack supporting 620 miles of range. The four-seater is slated to be available in 2020.





Founders Series reservations for the Roadster 2 run $250,000; a standard Roadster 2 reservation runs $45,000.