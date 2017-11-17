« Volkswagen Group to spend >$40B over next 5 years to develop electric mobility, autonomous driving, new mobility services and digitalization | Main | UC Santa Barbara team develops catalytic molten metals for direct conversion of methane to hydrogen without forming CO2 »

Toyota and Suzuki partnering on EVs in India

17 November 2017

Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor have concluded a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on moving forward in considering a cooperative structure for introducing electric vehicles (EVs) in the Indian market in around 2020. Specifically, Suzuki will produce EVs for the Indian market and will supply some to Toyota, while Toyota is to provide technical support.

Additionally, Toyota and Suzuki intend to conduct a comprehensive study of activities for the widespread acceptance and popular use of EVs in India. Such activities encompass the establishment of charging stations, human resources development that includes training for after-service technicians employed throughout sales networks, and systems for the appropriate treatment of end-of-life batteries.

Under the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is endeavoring to rapidly promote an automotive transition to EVs. Suzuki has already announced that it intends to construct a lithium-ion battery plant on the grounds of its recently opened automobile plant in the Indian state of Gujarat.

As envisioned by the agreement, in addition to lithium-ion batteries, electric motors and other major components would be locally procured for the production of EVs in India, helping the Indian government fulfill its “Make in India” initiative, even in the field of EVs.

In February the two companies had agreed to begin exploring a business partnership, after which they began discussing, among other topics, the dissemination of vehicle electrification technologies in India.