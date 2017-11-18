« UC Santa Barbara team develops catalytic molten metals for direct conversion of methane to hydrogen without forming CO2 | Main | LA Metro and Via Join partner to offer shared rides to select transit stations; $1.35M grant »

Print this post

API: US petroleum demand last month highest for October since 2007; 19.9 mbpd

18 November 2017

Total petroleum deliveries in October moved up by 1.1% from October 2016 to average 19.9 million barrels per day, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute (API). These were the highest October deliveries since 2007. Compared with September, total domestic petroleum deliveries, a measure of US petroleum demand, decreased 1.8%. For year-to-date, total domestic petroleum deliveries moved up 1.2% compared to the same period last year.

Gasoline production was up from the prior month, but was down from the prior year and the prior year-to-date. In October, gasoline production reached the second highest output for the month of October, up 3.5% from the prior month, but down 0.2% from the prior year to average 10.0 million barrels per day in October.

For year-to-date, gasoline production decreased 1.5% compared to the same period last year and was the second highest year-to-date on record. Distillate production in October reached the highest production level for the month of October at just below 5.0 million barrels per day.

This was up 9.7% from the prior month, up 7.4% from the prior year, and up 3.0% from the prior year-to-date. Distillate production year to date 2017 was the second highest year to date on record. Kerosene-jet production averaged nearly 1.6 million barrels per day in October, reaching the second highest output in October since 2000.

The economy continues to grow as fuel demand remains strong and more people find work. Unemployment went down last month and gas prices remain relatively low benefiting American businesses and workers. —API Director of Statistics Hazem Arafa

US crude oil production in October remained strong and above 9.0 million barrels per day for the ninth consecutive month. Domestic crude oil production increased 7.0% from the prior year and reached the highest October output in 45 years, since 1972, to average 9.4 million barrels per day in October.

Compared with the prior month and the prior year to date, crude oil production decreased 1.1% and increased 3.3%, respectively. The month-ago declines in crude oil production likely reflected the impact of Hurricane Nate.

US total petroleum imports decreased 5.4% from September and decreased 0.8% from October 2016 to average just above 9.6 million barrels per day in October. These were the lowest imports since November 2015. For year-to-date, total petroleum imports were up 1.6% compared with year-to-date 2016. Crude oil imports decreased 3.6% from October 2016 to 7.3 million barrels per day in October. These were the third lowest imports for the month of October in 21 years, since 1996. Compared with September, crude oil imports were 2.1% lower. For year-to-date, crude imports were up 2.2% compared with year-to-date 2016.