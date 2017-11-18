« API: US petroleum demand last month highest for October since 2007; 19.9 mbpd | Main

LA Metro and Via Join partner to offer shared rides to select transit stations; $1.35M grant

18 November 2017

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and Via, a provider of on-demand shared rides are partnering to offer an affordable, equitable, and accessible option to connect to major train and bus stations. The project is funded in part by the largest federal grant of its kind—a $1.35-million grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for advanced technology to help bridge the first/last mile gap.

Using the Via app, passengers will be able to instantly book a seat in a shared, dynamically-routed vehicle to or from three major Metro stations. Via’s algorithm will instantly match passengers with others going their way in a vehicle following an optimized flexible route that minimizes detours and delays.

Via will collaborate closely with Metro’s Office of Extraordinary Innovation to expand LA’s mobility menu, improving access to public transportation, and providing an affordable, equitable, and accessible way to Go Metro.

The new Metro-Via service will be shared, affordable, on-demand, dynamic, accessible, and integrated enabling the use of either a credit card or a TAP account.

First launched in New York City in September 2013, the Via platform currently operates in New York City, Chicago, and Washington DC, providing more than 1.5 million rides per month, and is growing rapidly. Via also licenses its on-demand transit technology to transportation operators, and partners with cities and transit authorities globally.