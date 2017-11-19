« IH2 technology licensed to Biozin Holding AS for production of liquid transportation fuels from woody biomass | Main

Volkswagen to invest ~$1.2B in Zwickau plant to convert to pure e-mobility facility; MEB-based EVs

19 November 2017

As part of a projected €22.8 billion (US$26.9 billion) investment in its plants worldwide, the Volkswagen Group will invest about €1 billion (US$1.2 billion) into its Zwickau, Germany plant to convert it into a pure-play e-mobility facility.

As the Group announced earlier (earlier post), the Zwickau site is being remodeled for the launch in 2020 of the first series production of electric vehicles on the MEB platform (the I.D. series). This will lay a key foundation for the electrification and hybridization of the Group’s product portfolio.





The MEB will allow Volkswagen to offer electric vehicles with operating ranges from 400 to 600 kilometers (249 to 373 miles), rapid charging capabilities and major package benefits at the price of a comparable diesel car. In addition, the MEB will be the key tool for meeting demanding fleet targets first in Europe and China and later in the US.

All in all, the new modular electric drive kit will allow Volkswagen to offer vehicles ranging from the compact A segment to 7-seaters in the B segment. In technical terms, the new generation of Volkswagen electric vehicles will feature innovations previously only available on cars in the premium segment.

The new vehicle generation will be launched at almost the same time in Europe, China and the USA. In 2020, the production volume on the launch of the Volkswagen I.D. will be about 100,000 vehicles. At least 1 million Volkswagen electric cars are planned for 2025.

Current production of the Volkswagen Golf and Passat in Zwickau is to be relocated to Wolfsburg and Emden in the future. Volkswagen is investing €2.9 billion in Wolfsburg in order to pool production of the next-generation Golf at the plant, among other items. At Emden, the total investment with a view to concentrating production of the Passat family at the plant from the end of 2018 will be about €1.1 billion.

In addition, vehicle production plants throughout the world such as those at Pamplona in Spain, Palmela in Portugal and Bratislava in Slovakia are preparing for the production of further MQB vehicles. Ground-breaking, market-oriented SUV projects are planned for plants in Mexico, the USA, South America and Russia.

As regards the future of the German Components plants, Volkswagen is investing more than €750 million (US$885 million) in Brunswick, about €1.5 billion (US$1.8 billion) in Kassel and more than €800 million (US$944 million) in Emden.