« New ceramic membrane generates compressed H2 from methane and electricity with near-zero energy loss | Main | Updated Mazda 6 to offer cylinder deactivation in 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine »

Print this post

Shell and bio-bean partner to produce B20 biodiesel using waste coffee; fuel for London buses

20 November 2017

Shell and bio-bean are parterning to produce a B20 biofuel made partly from waste coffee grounds. The biofuel is being added to the London bus fuel supply chain and will help to power some of the buses.

Founded in 2013, bio-bean manufactures a range of products from waste coffee grounds; its Coffee Logs are eco heat logs for stoves, open fires and chimineas, made from spent coffee grounds.

Our Coffee Logs have already become the fuel of choice for households looking for a high-performance, sustainable way to heat their homes—and now, with the support of Shell, bio-bean and Argent Energy have created thousands of liters of coffee-derived B20 biodiesel which will help power London buses for the first time. —bio-bean’s founder Arthur Kay

The average Londoner drinks 2.3 cups of coffee a day, resulting in more than 200,000 tonnes of waste a year, much of which would otherwise end in landfill with the potential to emit 126 million kg of CO 2 , according to bio-bean. bio-bean works to collect some of these waste coffee grounds from high street chains and factories.

The grounds are dried and processed before coffee oil is extracted. bio-bean works with its fuel partner Argent Energy to process this oil into a blended B20 biofuel. 6,000 liters of coffee oil has been produced, which if used as a pure-blend for the bio component and mixed with mineral diesel to form a B20, could help power the equivalent of one London bus for a year.