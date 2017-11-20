« Mercedes-Benz will offer electric drive on all commercial van lines; electric eVito now available to order, eSprinter in 2019 | Main | UPS to purchase 10 million gallon equivalents a year of renewable natural gas from Big Ox Energy; largest RNG commitment to date »

DuPont launches SYNERXIA THRIVE fermentation solution to increase ethanol yields

20 November 2017

DuPont Industrial Biosciences launched the SYNERXIA THRIVE Fermentation System, the newest innovation in the company’s synergistic fermentation system technologies. The new fermentation system will deliver up to 4% higher ethanol yields in dry grind facilities, improved robustness during thermal excursions and improved performance.

SYNERXIA THRIVE is the result of a multiyear investment in yeast technologies focused on improving performance in ethanol fermentation to deliver increased value to our customers. —Joseph DeSalvo, North America regional industry leader, DuPont Industrial Biosciences

DuPont SYNERXIA THRIVE Fermentation System consists of a new active dry yeast (ADY), SYNERXIA THRIVE ADY and SYNERXIA THRIVE LC, a glucoamylase liquid complement. The new system blends the right combination of yeast and enzymes to deliver up to 4% additional ethanol versus a conventional yeast and glucoamylase combination.