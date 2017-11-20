« Volvo Cars to supply tens of thousands of autonomous-driving-compatible base vehicles to Uber | Main | DuPont launches SYNERXIA THRIVE fermentation solution to increase ethanol yields »

Mercedes-Benz will offer electric drive on all commercial van lines; electric eVito now available to order, eSprinter in 2019

20 November 2017

Mercedes-Benz Vans will offer electric drive options on all its commercial van model lines. This will start with the mid-size eVito, with deliveries commencing in the second half of 2018. Further model ranges will follow, starting in 2019.

The eVito, the second all-electric production model from Mercedes-Benz Vans after the 2010 Vito E-Cell, starts at €39,990 (US$47,000) (in Germany excl. VAT). The exclusive pre-ordering phase for the mid-size van begins today in Germany, with market launch scheduled for the second half of 2018. The first 1,000 orders on the microsite will also be rewarded with a service package including Wallbox. The eVito will be followed in 2019 by the eSprinter. The line-up will then be rounded off by the Citan. The commercial model ranges with electric drive will thus cover all requirements from people moving to goods transport.





With an installed battery capacity of 41.4 kWh, the range of the new eVito will be around 150 km (93 miles). Even in unfavorable conditions such as low outside temperatures and with a full load, it will have a range of 100 km (62 miles). The mid-size van is thus suited for city-center use by delivery companies, tradespeople and public transport providers.

The battery can be fully charged in around six hours, while an output of 84 kW and up to 300 N·m of torque deliver dynamic performance. When it comes to top speed, the customer can choose between two options: A maximum speed of 80 km/h (50 mph) fulfills all requirements in city traffic and urban areas, while conserving energy and increasing range. If more speed is needed, the customer can choose a top speed of up to 120 km/h (75 mph).

Initially, it will be possible to pre-order the eVito with one of two wheelbases. The long-wheelbase version has a total vehicle length of 5140 mm, while the extra-long version measures 5370 mm. The electric model can accommodate a maximum payload of 1,073 kg and a maximum load volume of 6.6 m3. Installation of the battery beneath the vehicle contributes to the unrestricted usability of the entire load space. The maximum gross vehicle weight stands at 3200 kg.

Electric drive strategy. Mercedes-Benz presented its electric drive strategy at its eDrive@VANs workshop in Berlin. The focus was not just on the electric van itself, but also on a technology ecosystem tailored specifically to customers’ business needs.

We are convinced by the necessity of electric drive in our vans, especially in city center applications. That said, electrification of the commercial fleet is not an end in itself, but follows the same principles as a classic drive when it comes to profitability. With our eDrive@VANs initiative, we’re showing that only holistic mobility solutions extending beyond the drive itself present a real alternative for commercial customers. The eVito is the starting point and will be followed by the new-generation of our Sprinter as well as the Citan. —Volker Mornhinweg, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans

A commercial fleet must be able to meet transport needs economically and competitively, regardless of the type of powertrain. If fleet electrification is to compete on equal terms with the classic internal combustion engine, it will need more than the right economic parameters such as the cost of purchasing and operation. Just as important from the perspective of total cost of ownership is the integration of a robust charging infrastructure as well as comprehensive service and maintenance management.

The Mercedes-Benz Vans electric mobility strategy is based on five elements: a holistic ecosystem, industry expertise, profitability, co-creation and technology transfer: