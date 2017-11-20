« Updated Mazda 6 to offer cylinder deactivation in 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine | Main | Volvo Cars to supply tens of thousands of autonomous-driving-compatible base vehicles to Uber »

Ford unveils its first plug-in hybrid vehicle for police and government customers

20 November 2017

Earlier this year, Ford revealed the world’s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid police vehicle. (Earlier post.) Now, the company is introducing a plug-in hybrid vehicle with an all-electric range of 21 miles for police and government customers.

The Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan, the first PHEV police vehicle from Ford, is designed for police and fire chiefs, detectives, and other government personnel whose jobs don’t require a pursuit-rated vehicle.





The vehicle’s 3.3 kW onboard charger allows agencies to fully charge the 7.6 kWh battery in 2.5 hours on a 240-volt, level-two charger. Ford expects most agencies won’t need anything more than a regular 120-volt wall outlet to recharge. The lithium-ion battery can move the vehicle up to 21 miles on a single charge and up to 85 mph on battery power alone. Once the battery runs down, the vehicle is powered by its gasoline-electric hybrid powerplant with a range surpassing 500 miles.

The custom interior features heavy-duty cloth front seats with reduced bolsters for officer comfort (bolsters on the sides of the seats can produce pressure on the sidearm and radio worn on the duty belt, tending to push the officer forward, reducing the amount of low back support) and rear anti-stab plates, plus vinyl rear seating and flooring.

Other highlights include a reinforced top tray for mounting equipment, metal console mounting plate, red and white task lighting in the overhead console, police engine-idle feature, unique alloy wheels and an auxiliary power distribution box in the trunk.

Several unique options are available for the Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan, including a driver spot lamp, a trunk storage vault, trunk ventilation system, and a rear door control-disabling feature. A special dark-car feature turns off interior lighting and allows the dash cluster to be dimmed 100% for surveillance, and several emergency lighting packages like those found on other Ford police vehicles are also available.

The new Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan joins two other Ford police vehicles revealed this year—Ford Police Responder Hybrid Sedan and F-150 Police Responder. Recently, both successfully completed testing conducted by Michigan State Police at Grattan Raceway in Belding, Michigan, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Customers will be able to order the Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan in December with sales starting next summer.