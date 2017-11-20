« Shell and bio-bean partner to produce B20 biodiesel using waste coffee; fuel for London buses | Main | Ford unveils its first plug-in hybrid vehicle for police and government customers »

Updated Mazda 6 to offer cylinder deactivation in 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine

20 November 2017

Mazda Motor will unveil an updated Mazda6 sedan (known as Mazda Atenza in Japan) at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The Mazda6 is the flagship of Mazda’s passenger car lineup. The powertrain lineup in this round of updates—the third since the model was fully redesigned in 2012—adopts new technologies, including a cylinder deactivation system for the SKYACTIV-G 2.5-liter gasoline engine, to improve superior fuel efficiency.

In addition, the SKYACTIV-G 2.5T direct-injection turbocharged gasoline engine that made its debut in the Mazda CX-9 crossover SUV has been added to the engine lineup in North America and some other markets.

The updated Mazda6 offers a wider range of advanced i-ACTIVSENSE safety technologies which help the driver identify potential risks and reduce the likelihood of damage or injury. Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) can now bring the car to a standing stop and take off again when the car in front moves away, and the model also adopts Mazda’s latest 360° View Monitor. In combination with previously introduced safety features, these technologies allow drivers to enjoy superior safety and worry-free driving under an even wider variety of conditions.

The updated Mazda CX-5, which also adopts the same SKYACTIV-G 2.5 with cylinder deactivation as the new Mazda6, will also make its North American debut at the L.A. Auto Show.