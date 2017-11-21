« DOE: California had the highest concentration of plug-in vehicles relative to population in 2016 | Main | TransLink orders 106 New Flyer CNG buses with 2018 Cummins L9N ultra-low NOx engines »

Connected Energy leads research collaboration to extend value-chain of second-life EV batteries

21 November 2017

Connected Energy, a UK provider of site-integrated energy storage solutions, is heading a £1.3-million (US$1.7-million) research collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover, WMG at University of Warwick and Videre Global to establish key components of a second-life battery value chain. The project is co-funded by an Innovate UK grant, awarded in October.

Connected Energy is based in Newcastle upon Tyne with a technical center near Norwich. Its E-STOR energy storage technology (earlier post) will be adapted to integrate second-life Jaguar Land Rover batteries, with other work to be undertaken by WMG on the use of varied second-life battery modules. This approach will further increase Connected Energy’s knowledge base and performance of E-STOR systems.

E-STOR currently uses second-life Renault electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Second life use enables greater exploitation of the carbon and energy embedded in the manufacturing of the batteries, adding to the sustainability credentials of electric vehicles as well as the electricity system. Using second-life batteries also reduces system costs, making energy storage systems financially viable for a wider range of end users.

From 2020 all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will have the option of electrification. This project explores how automotive batteries can be given a second life in energy storage solutions to support wider industry needs. —Ryan Fisher, Jaguar Land Rover’s project lead

Dr. James Marco at WMG said that WMG will focus on the creation of innovative battery management software that will facilitate the active management of used vehicle batteries, within a grid storage solution.

Outside of the UK, the ability to effectively manage an ad-hoc collection of battery technologies in a holistic manner is particularly pertinent to the deployment of localised energy storage solutions within developing countries. —Dr. Marco

With the support of Videre Global the consortium aims to assess the viability of developing world applications, offering lower cost and high reliability second life battery storage systems. Videre Global is a specialist in smart grid systems and energy solutions in the developing world.