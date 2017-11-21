« Wärtsilä introducing first marine application of LNG-fueled version of world’s most efficient 4-stroke diesel | Main | Toyota unveils third generation humanoid robot T-HR3 »

Print this post

Neste US partners with 4 distributors to provide Neste MY Renewable Diesel to California

21 November 2017

Neste US, Inc. has entered exclusive partnerships with four fuel distributors in California—IPC (USA), Inc.; Ramos Oil Company, Van De Pol Petroleum; and Western States Oil—to supply Neste MY Renewable Diesel through these partners in their respective territories.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a sustainable drop-in fuel, and meets conventional CARB diesel and ASTM D975-12a requirements.

The four distributor territories are: