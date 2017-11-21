« Connected Energy leads research collaboration to extend value-chain of second-life EV batteries | Main | Wärtsilä introducing first marine application of LNG-fueled version of world’s most efficient 4-stroke diesel »

Print this post

TransLink orders 106 New Flyer CNG buses with 2018 Cummins L9N ultra-low NOx engines

21 November 2017

The South Coast British Columbia Transportation Authority (TransLink) has awarded New Flyer with a contract for 106 Xcelsior compressed natural gas (CNG) forty-foot, heavy-duty transit buses. The CNG buses will be equipped with 2018 Cummins L9N engines, which provide a significantly reduced carbon footprint supporting TransLink’s planned fleet rejuvenation initiative and vision for increasingly sustainable transit.

The 2018 L9N continues the evolution of lower emitting natural gas engines from Cummins Westport, with the lowest certified Ultra Low NO x emission engines in North America; 90% lower than current North American EPA standards, with a reduction from 0.2 to 0.02g/bhp-hr. (Earlier post.) With 320 hp / 1,000 lb-ft torque and near-zero NO x , the L9N is very suited for urban transit, refuse, and truck applications.

The order was supported by the Federal Gas Tax Fund, through which the Government of Canada provides funding for municipal infrastructure, including public transit. The funds are administered in B.C. by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities.

In October 2017, the Metro Vancouver transit system was named the third-most sustainable transit system in North America by the Arcadis Sustainable Cities Mobility Index, and in the same month, the City of Vancouver committed to purchasing only zero-emission buses by 2025 with a goal to achieve zero-emission status by 2030.

TransLink delivers public transportation services through Coast Mountain Bus Company, British Columbia Rapid Transit Company Ltd. (SkyTrain) and West Coast Express Ltd., across an 1,800 square kilometer area in the Metro Vancouver region. On an average weekday, there are approximately 1.3 million boardings on the TransLink system.

New Flyer Industries Inc. (NFI Group) has more than 85 years of experience manufacturing buses in Canada, and is focused on advancing vehicle innovation through development of Canadian-based intellectual property and removal of barriers to adopting zero-emission vehicles and autonomous driving technologies. The NFI Group has more than 50 years of experience in manufacturing zero-emission buses (ZEBs).

It is North America’s heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the largest transit bus product line under the brand Xcelsior, incorporating the broadest range of drive systems available, including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, trolley-electric, and battery-electric. NFI Group actively supports more than 44,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 6,400 are powered by electric and battery propulsion.