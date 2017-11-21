« TransLink orders 106 New Flyer CNG buses with 2018 Cummins L9N ultra-low NOx engines | Main | Neste US partners with 4 distributors to provide Neste MY Renewable Diesel to California »

Wärtsilä introducing first marine application of LNG-fueled version of world’s most efficient 4-stroke diesel

21 November 2017

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply the engines, the navigation system, and a broad scope of other products and systems for a new luxury and environmentally friendly ferry being built for the Finland based operator, Viking Line, at the Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry yard in China. Six Wärtsilä 31DF dual-fuel engines running primarily on liquefied natural gas (LNG) will provide the propulsion and power for the vessel. The diesel version of this same engine has been recognized by Guinness World Records as being the world’s most efficient 4-stroke diesel engine.

This will be the first marine application for the dual-fuel version. The combination of high efficiency, low fuel consumption, and the reduced level of exhaust emissions from operating on clean burning LNG, is expected to create low operating costs and a minimal environmental footprint.

Wärtsilä will also supply its LNGPac fuel storage and supply system and an advanced Compact Silencer System (CSS), high quality bow thrusters, the ballast water management system (BWMS), and its Nacos Platinum integrated navigation system.

The Nacos Platinum system integrates various functions into a single system, allowing the vessel to be navigated, controlled, and monitored from several onboard positions, thus providing unequalled flexibility and convenience. The Wärtsilä BWMS is designed to render the ballast water discharge harmless of invasive species. Legislation making this compulsory came into effect in September 2017.

The recently launched Wärtsilä SmartPredict system is also included in the overall scope. This innovation is designed to provide ships with greater safety and more efficient operations by displaying the vessel’s predicted future position and heading. It evaluates the wind and sea forces affecting the vessel to provide advanced motion prediction and has a configurable prediction time display.

Commencing in early 2021, the new vessel will operate across the Baltic Sea between Turku, Finland and Stockholm, Sweden. The ship is the first LNG fueled ferry of this size and standard to be built in China.

There is an option for a second vessel. The order with Wärtsilä was booked in October 2017.