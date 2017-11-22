« UK launching £400M vehicle charging infrastructure fund; putting extra £100M to support for buying EVs | Main

Print this post

GM adds 9-speed auto to 2018 Buick Envision for China

22 November 2017

Buick launched the 2018 Buick Envision in China with a new nine-speed transmission, updated design and enhanced connectivity. The Envision originally went on sale in China in October 2014. It remains Buick’s most popular SUV and second most popular model overall, with deliveries of 169,227 units in the first 10 months of this year.

Like Buick’s new Regal and 2018 LaCrosse introduced earlier this year, the 2018 Envision features Buick eMotion Intelligent Drive Technology.

The Envision is available for the first time with GM’s new nine-speed Hydra-Matic transmission, which has applied more than 60 GM patented technologies. The forward gears are specifically calibrated according to the actual needs of local users, for soft and smooth operation.

It is mated to a high-performance 2.0T SIDI turbocharged engine that was named one of Ward’s 10 Best Engines. The engine has maximum power of 191 kW and increased torque of 400 N·m. Its 0-100 km/h acceleration has been sharpened by 0.2 second, setting a quality benchmark for midsize SUVs.

Selected variants also come with a smooth-shifting seven-speed DCG dual-clutch transmission that is matched with a 1.5T SIDI direct injection turbocharged engine. The powertrain delivers 124 kW of power and torque of 250 N·m, while dropping fuel consumption to 6.6 liters/100 km (35.6 mpg US).

To make the driving experience more enjoyable and convenient, the 2018 Envision comes with keyless entry and one-button start, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, the automatic engine start-stop system, a multifunctional steering wheel, cruise control, dual-zone automatic air conditioning and a panoramic sunroof.

The 2018 Envision features Buick’s new-generation eConnect connectivity technology. In addition, the 2018 Envision is equipped with the 10th generation of OnStar, which provides 22 major services and four value-added services. Customers have five years of basic OnStar service free of charge.

Buick has sold more than 9 million vehicles in China since its introduction by SAIC-GM in 1998.