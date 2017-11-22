« UC Riverside study to evaluate best ways to achieve California’s 100% renewable energy target | Main

Velodyne LiDAR Partners with UMS for autonomous vehicle testing in South Korea

22 November 2017

Velodyne LiDAR is partnering with Unmanned Solution (UMS) of South Korea to integrate its advanced LiDAR sensors into UMS’ expansive autonomous technology development program.

UMS’ autonomous program represents a broad spectrum of activities, including on-road vehicles, agricultural equipment, robots, and autonomous systems integration, as well as the development of an instructional platform for educational programs serving students studying autonomous and robotics technology.

The company has deployed more than 100 autonomous vehicles in South Korea thus far with more planned, all outfitted with varying combinations of Velodyne’s VLP-16, HDL-32, and HDL-64 LiDAR sensors. With its growing test fleet, UMS is working to develop car control and sensor fusion technologies for safety systems and autonomous vehicles that will usher in new levels of road safety.

Velodyne evolved after founder/inventor David Hall developed the HDL-64 Solid-State Hybrid LiDAR sensor in 2005. Since then, Velodyne LiDAR has provided real-time 3D vision systems used in a variety of commercial applications including autonomous vehicles, vehicle safety systems, mobile mapping, aerial mapping, and security. Its products range from the high-performance, surround view Ultra-Puck VLP-32, classic HDL-32/64 and cost-effective VLP-16, to the upcoming, hidden Velarray.